Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in which a woman aged in her sixties has tragically died and two others were critically injured.

The collision occurred at just before 9.10am on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between Bicester and the Cherwell Valley Services and involved one vehicle, a grey Nissan Qashqai, which has left the carriageway at speed into a ditch.

There were five occupants in the vehicle, and very sadly, one person has died of her injuries at the scene.

Two other people, a one-year-old boy and a woman aged in her 30s have been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they remain with life-threatening injuries.

The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two others, a man aged in his 30s and a girl aged two, sustained less serious injuries and are also at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The M40 was closed northbound for much of the day, but has now re-opened.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 at around the time of this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police if you have witnessed this incident.

"I’d also ask anybody who was on the M40 between junctions 9 and 10 who has dash-cam to please check this and get in touch if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

"Tragically, one person has died of her injuries and two others have suffered critical injuries.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected at this extremely difficult time.

"If you have any information or witnessed the collision, please contact us, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 43230217234."

