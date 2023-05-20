A man and a teenager are due in court charged in connection with a serious assault in Medway in Kent, in which a teenage boy was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Medway Park on Mill Road in Gillingham at 5:05pm on Monday (15 May)

Police say a teenage boy had sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound, and it was alleged his coat and bag had also been stolen.

The victim was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man and a teenage boy were arrested on Thursday.

The next day, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of attempted murder and robbery against a 17-year-old-boy.

Investigators from the Kent Crime Squad also charged 18-year-old Abraham Ojo, of Thorold Road, Chatham, with robbery.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today. (Saturday 20 May)

A police spokesperson said: "Detectives are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/86366/23.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form."