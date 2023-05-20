Police have launched an appeal for help to track down a 'deplorable' thief who stole jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds from a house in Eastbourne.

The high-value items were reported missing from an address in Staveley Road on Monday 15 March, though it's believed they were taken on Tuesday, March 14.

They include a 12-point star emerald and diamond brooch, an eight-point sapphire and diamond brooch, a gold ring with sapphires, a gold ring with emeralds, and a gold ring with diamonds.

There were also two pairs of earrings with pearls, diamonds and sapphires, two watches, an engagement ring and a signet ring that were reported missing.

The items included a gold ring with diamonds and two pairs of earrings with pearls. Credit: Sussex Police

Police have been investigating, and have conducted house to house enquiries and CCTV enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Jason Hoadley said: “We are releasing the images of the jewellery stolen in the hope that it may help to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“The items are worth tens of thousands of pounds, but to the owner these items were priceless and irreplaceable.

"They included her engagement ring, and some of the most-treasured items belonged to her late husband, including his signet ring.

“For a thief to have taken these highly personal items is deplorable.

“We want anyone who may have seen the items for sale or online, or anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in Staveley Road on March 14 to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 238 of 15/03/2023.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...