Donations to help fund security cameras at a Hampshire farm where a baby donkey was snatched from her mother have almost doubled in one day.

Two-month-old Moon was taken from Miller's Ark in Hook on Monday 15 May.

The owner, Elizabeth Miller, has revealed Moon's mother Astra has been extremely distressed since her foal has been missing, and is often pacing up and down the fence line, braying.

A fundraising page was set up to help raise money for security measures at the farm following the theft of baby Moon.

On Friday around £2000 had been raised, but that has almost double overnight with almost £4000 in donations by Saturday morning. (20 May)

Moon's mother Astra is said to be extremely distressed since her foal was taken. Credit: Miller's Ark

Posting on the go fund me page, organiser Jules Hamilton said: "Elizabeth and the Miller’s Ark team have been overwhelmed by the response to this fundraiser so far.

"We have nearly reached our initial target of £3,000 which is amazing, but I don’t think we should stop there.

"So, I am going to raise the bar to £5,000.

"The more we can raise for Miller’s Ark, the better the level of protection they can provide for all of the animals in their care."

A £10,000 reward for Moon's safe return has is also being offered.

A private donor is working with Hampshire and Isle of Wight news to reunite the foal with her mum, with a £10,000 reward for Moon's safe return being offered.

In a post on social media, the agency said: "A rescue team are on standby and available if the location is disclosed to us 24/7 and we will ensure your personal details remain totally anonymous.

"This reward is not through the Police or any other Organisations so information would need to be passed directly to us on our message section for a reward to be paid once verified.

"If you would rather contact the police then please call 101 with the reference 44230191581."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...