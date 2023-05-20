A man who stamped on a wild goose and then tried to break its neck in an Oxfordshire park has avoided prison.

Mark Flintham, aged 54, of no fixed abode was seen grabbing the bird at Abbey Meadows in Abingdon, before kicking it and taking it from the park on the afternoon of 10 August last year.

He was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Flintham was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete alcohol treatment and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also disqualified from keeping any animal for five years and ordered to pay £304 in costs.

PC Ben Little of the Rural Crime Taskforce said: “This was a very disturbing incident committed in broad daylight in a busy public park.

“Those that witnessed this incident were no doubt distressed by what they saw and I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Flintham, which reflects the offence.

“I am particularly pleased that he will be disqualified from keeping any animal for the next five years.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and anybody who seeks to cause unnecessary suffering to animals can expect to face the consequences of their actions.”

