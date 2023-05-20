A motorcyclist who killed a pensioner who he crashed into while driving at 75mph along a 30mph seafront road in Hampshire has been jailed for four years.

Mohammed Raja was riding his motorcycle in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, with a pillion passenger when the crash happened at 2pm on November 8 2021, killing 76-year-old Kenneth Cullen.

As well as the prison term, the 22-year-old of Moira Close, Haringey, London, was banned from driving at Portsmouth Crown Court for another two years.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "Raja was riding at excessive speeds, up to 75mph along 30mph Clarence Esplanade, prior to the impact.

"This is despite having a pillion passenger on the back of the motorcycle.

"The court heard Raja crashed into Kenneth Cullen, 76, from Midhurst, West Sussex, who was crossing the road with his wife Lina Cullen, 58.

"Mrs Cullen did not receive any injuries, but Mr Cullen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Pc Kelly Hargreaves said: "Had Raja not been riding at such dangerous high speeds he may have seen Mr Cullen and been able to avoid this devastating collision.

"Raja treated the streets of Southsea like a race track and it was this utter disregard for the lives of others that caused this tragic loss of life.

"Speeding is one of the fatal four reasons for serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions and we are committed to stopping each and every person ignoring speed limits.

"I hope this sentence today makes other people think carefully about the risks to themselves and others caused by speeding."