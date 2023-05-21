The non-league football team sponsored by Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm is using its moment in the spotlight to encourage more fans to come along to games.

Chadlington Football Club, Clarkson's local team, is proud to wear the tractor logo of his hit show, and was featured in episode three of the Clarkson's Farm Season 2.

The presenter started to sponsor the first team in November 2021, saying he was hoping to get support from the village, after running into opposition to his farm shop.

The first team shirts are emblazoned with a speeding tractor Credit: Diddly Squat Farm/ Chadlington FC

He said in the show: “If I was going to win over the village, I would need a much grander gesture. So I thought of one…

“Diddly Squat.... sponsors of Chadlington Football Club.”

In the show Mr Clarkson - a Chelsea fan- and his partner Lisa Hogan were seen attending the first match as sponsor of the team.

Chadlington FC took on Chadlington reserves and won comfortably.

Tweeting a video of the clip this week , Chadlington FC captioned it: "You’ve seen them on TV, now come along and watch them play! Wednesday 24th May at Moreton-in-Marsh. 7.30pm kick off."

Chadlington first team finished seventh in Division One of the Witney and District League.

But could Clarkson and the team hope to emulate Ryan Reynolds and Ron McElhenney's success with Wrexham this season?

The sky, as they say, is the limit.