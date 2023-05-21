Dog lovers gather for barking mad time at Goodwoof Festival

Play Brightcove video

Highlights of Day 1 of the second Goodwoof Festival. Pictures from Goodwood Estate

Thousands of dog-lovers and their owners are enjoying a trip to the Sussex countryside for what's billed as the 'Chelsea Flower Show for dogs.'

The second Goodwoof festival is taking place at the Goodwood Estate near Chichester, where dogs aren't just welcome, but actively encouraged.

The event is growing after its successful first year

Following on from the successful first year, the organisers are promising this event will be bigger and bolder.

Among the activities, 'Barkitechture' with Kevin McCloud, Barkour with Tom Cruise’s stunt coordinator and a literary corner with Charlie Mackesy and Claire Balding.

Claire Balding is among the speakers in the literature tent

Dogs and their owners have been taking part in a number of world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops.

Among the spectator events, agility with experts who can teach the basics of tricks such as hurdles and heelwork to music; a 50m race to determine the fastest dog; pet portraits and an off-lead area so dogs can stretch their legs.

Dogs are - of course- very welcome

There are also a host of activities for humans to get stuck into, including free dog yoga (DOGA), reiki and massages, a 'wellness centre’ where experts from MARS Petcare can answer questions about dogs, such as ‘what is my dog saying?’, help owners decode their dog’s body language and teach them canine first aid and anxiety management tips.

With dog ownership massively on the rise after Covid lockdown, organisers hope Goodwoof will become an annual event.