Jodie Kidd and her dachshund Sausage join mass 'walkie' for dog rescue charities

WATCH: Sarah Saunders reports from Dover Castle. She spoke to Jodie Kidd and Elaine Mair from the Retired Greyhounds charity in Canterbury.

Dog owners and their canine companions took a walk around Dover castle this weekend, to celebrate National Dog Rescue Day and raise money for animal charities.

They were joined by model and TV personality Jodie Kidd - and her dog - Sausage.

"Unfortunately there are over 100-thousand homeless dogs in the UK at the moment," she said, "with a sharp rise of dogs left in shelters after lockdown and the cost of living.

"So it's trying to grow awareness of people that might want to buy a dog maybe go down to a shelter and try to re-home one of those gorgeous animals"

Money from the 'Agria - Paws for a Cause walk' goes to animal welfare charities, among them, Retired Greyhounds, in Canterbury, run entirely by volunteers.

Jackie Lee from the charity said: “As a small, independent charity finding loving forever homes for retired greyhounds and greyhounds in need, every single penny is essential in allowing us to continue our work.

"Everyone involved is a volunteer so every penny raised with the support of Agria and English Heritage goes directly to caring for these wonderful greyhounds until they get their forever sofas.”

The dog walk also marks the beginning of Agria’s support for English Heritage’s dog-friendly days out.