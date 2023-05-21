'Stay away' warnings after significant cliff fall on the Isle of Wight

People are being warned to steer clear of a cliff collapse at a popular beach on the Isle of Wight.

What's described as a 'significant' cliff fall occurred at Small Hope Beach in Shanklin on Saturday evening, 20 May.

A council spokesman said barriers had been put in place on the affected part of the promenade, just before the beach huts.

The public were advised to stay clear of the area and not to climb on the debris.

The surrounding cliffs are being monitored for risk of further falls.