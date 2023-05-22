A Hampshire farm where a baby donkey was snatched from her mother says there's been a "credible sighting" of the foal.

Two-month-old Moon was taken from Miller's Ark in Hook on Monday 15 May.

In a post on Facebook, the farm said that a member of the public had been in touch to say they saw a small ginger coloured donkey in the boot of a dark blue car on the day Moon went missing.

The time of the sighting is listed as between 3pm and 3.15pm on the A3016 Upper Hale Road traffic lights at the junction with A325 Farnborough Road, then towards the Six Bells Roundabout in Farnham, Surrey.

The post continued to describe "a boy, possibly 10-14 years old sitting behind the drivers seat leaning back over to the boot area stroking and talking to the donkey".

It added: "A plea for anyone who may have been driving in the area at this relevant time and date, businesses and residents to check any dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage which may extend out onto the road that they may have."

The mother of the missing newborn foal has been 'crying' since she was taken

Play Brightcove video

The owner, Elizabeth Miller, has revealed Moon's mother Astra has been extremely distressed since her foal has been missing, and is often pacing up and down the fence line, braying.

A fundraising page, set up to help raise money for security measures at the farm, has raised more than £5,000.

A £10,000 reward for Moon's safe return has is also being offered.

A private donor is working with Hampshire and Isle of Wight news to reunite the foal with her mum, with a £10,000 reward for Moon's safe return being offered.

In a post on social media, the agency said: "A rescue team are on standby and available if the location is disclosed to us 24/7 and we will ensure your personal details remain totally anonymous.

"This reward is not through the police or any other organisations so information would need to be passed directly to us on our message section for a reward to be paid once verified.

"If you would rather contact the police then please call 101 with the reference 44230191581."