A man has been jailed for more than six years after an unprovoked stabbing in Rochester which left his victim suffering multiple injuries.

Jimmy Devlin attacked the man with a lock knife following an argument which started at an address in The Tideway.

Devlin had been inside a flat with the victim on 1 January 2022, when an altercation started.

To avoid further confrontation the victim left the property but was followed by Devlin into a communal entrance.

Maidstone Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Noticing he was carrying a knife, the victim ran into a garden area but was pursued by Devlin who then stabbed him several times.

Devlin fled the scene while the victim sought help from a nearby address. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his arm, neck and chest.

Devlin, of Stock Close, Rochester was arrested on the following morning at an address near Tunbridge Wells.

The 21-year-old admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent at Maidstone Crown Court, and on Wednesday (17 May) was sentenced to six years and two months’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell of Medway CID said: "Devlin carried out a vicious attack following an argument with the victim. By arming himself with a knife Devlin chose to escalate that situation and inflicted serious injuries which could easily have been far worse.

"Kent Police takes knife crime extremely seriously and we operate a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who chooses to carry weapon."

