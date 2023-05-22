Hampshire Police have put out a plea to help reunite a cuddly toy with its owner.

The small fluffy bunny was found by officers in Millbrook who have since taken it back to Redbridge Police Station.

The missing toy has been named 'Missy' and a nyone with information is being asked to get in touch.

On Facebook, Hampshire Police said: "Whilst out on patrol today officers in Millbrook have located a missing bunny. We have called her Missy. She has come back to Redbridge Police Station for some sleep and food. If you believe she is yours then please get in touch."

