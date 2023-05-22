Play Brightcove video

Police have described a man seen hitching a ride on the back of a bus in Brighton, Sussex as "reckless".

The footage was captured on Saturday evening, May 20, along Marine Parade.

The man can be seen dangling off the back of the bus as it travels at speed.

At one point, his feet almost touch the tarmac.

The bus was travelling along Brighton seafront. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

The number 27 bus, run by Brighton and Hove Buses, was travelling from Westdene to Saltdean.

The video has prompted police to warn people of the risks.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "This is reckless behaviour that endangers the safety not only of this individual, but of other members of the public.

"Should police receive any reports of similar incidents, attempts will be made to identify those involved and take appropriate action."