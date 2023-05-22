A rare steam locomotive is going up for auction as part of a unique collection that is expected to fetch £350,000.

Owned by the late Adrian Shooter CBE, the collection includes the world's oldest working locomotive boiler, built in 1889 in India.

The 19B Darjeeling Steam Locomotive on sale is the only one of its kind to leave India, and is expected to reach £200,000 at auction as part of Mr Shooters dying wish to sell the collection.

The transport boss, who died in December aged 74, built a mile long track in the garden of his north Oxfordshire home.

Adrian Shooter (R) pictured next to Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott (C) and Alistair Morton (L) at Marylebone Station in 2000. Credit: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

The steam engine is named after the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

It is part of an assortment of around 200 items which also includes a 1930 electric London Post Office Railway Car as well as other locomotives, waggons, literature and railway memorabilia.

His home in Steeple Aston, near Bicester, was transformed into a private figure of eight mini-railway after he acquired the set in the 1930s.

The Beeches Light Railway runs through the rail executive's garden featuring a functioning station run by volunteers and replica carriages that can carry passengers.

The train still runs to this day taking passengers around the private mini-railway near Bicester. Credit: H J Pugh

Mr Shooter's widow Barbara is handling the sale of the collection, along with HJ Pugh Auctioneers.

He joined British Rail as a trainee in 1970 and went on to become chair of the privatised Chiltern Railways.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in February 2022 before passing away 10 months later.

The auction will take place on June 21 at Beeches Light Railway, Oxfordshire.