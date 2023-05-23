A motorcyclist who drunk drove through a McDonald's drive-thru has been disqualified.

Cameron Dixon was caught after staff saw him fall off his bike as he attempted to order food at the store in Eastbourne.

They alerted Roads Policing Unit Sergeant Chris Ambrose who was on a break inside the restaurant while working a night shift when he was approached at about 1.30am on April 25.

Sgt Ambrose asked 28-year-old Dixon to complete a roadside breath test, which he failed.

Dixon was arrested and taken to custody, where he tested positive for 76 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

WATCH: Video released by Sussex Police shows Dixon falling off his bike at the store.

At Hastings Magistrates Court on May 10, Dixon, of Whitley Road, Eastbourne, admitted driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £346 fine, £85 costs, and a £138 surcharge.

Speaking after the case Sgt Ambrose said: “The footage shows how unsteady Dixon was. He was in no fit state to be riding his motorcycle that night.

“He put his own safety, and the safety of other road users at risk.

“This case demonstrates the ongoing importance of reporting potential drink-drivers to the police.

“Drink-driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads, so informing the police really could save someone’s life.”