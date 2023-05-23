A 21-year-old man has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of a man following a boat crash in Poole Harbour.

David Haw, from Sussex, was found dead in the water 12 days after he went missing following the accident which involved a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) colliding with a channel marker in the early hours of May 2, 2022.

Dorset Police has now charged Morgan Smith, of Southampton, Hampshire, to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on June 19.

A force spokesman said: "At 1.59am on May 2 2022 Dorset Police received a report that 24-year-old David Haw from Sussex was missing in Poole Harbour after a Rib collided with a channel marker.

Police dive teams found the body of David Haw in May last year. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

"Extensive searches were carried out in the Poole Harbour area, with police specialist dive teams supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

"Dorset Police received a report at 1.37pm on May 14 2022 that a body had been found in the water in Poole Harbour. Following formal identification, the body was found to be that of David Haw.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was launched with Dorset Police working alongside the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in accordance with established protocols.

"Following detailed inquiries, a 21-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested has been subsequently charged with gross negligence manslaughter and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on June 19."

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge in this case.

"The family of Mr Haw has been informed of this update and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...