A group of men and teenage boy have been jailed for a total of 18 years after seriously assaulting a teenager in November last year.

Southampton Crown Court heard how a 19-year-old man was surrounded by a group – who were seen to be wearing masks – just before 1.10pm on Coleman Street in Southampton on Friday 18 November.

The victim was then subjected to a sustained 2-minute attack by four people where he was beaten using wooden sticks, a hockey stick and stabbed using kitchen-style knifes and a machete-style knife.

Following a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 28 April, Roman Omari, 18, of Queensway, Southampton, Bobby Roy, 18, of Matheson Road, Southampton, and Rajveller Landa, 20, of Surrey Road, Southampton, and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton who cannot be named for legal reasons each pleaded guilty to Section 18 – causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

Southampton Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Omari, Roy and the 17-year-old also admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place, while Landa admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard the teenage victim suffered a number of significant injuries to his face and body; stumbling away from the scene before collapsing on the ground a short while later.

Staff from City College – who were alerted to the incident by students who witnessed the incident - tended to the victim; with local officers administering first-aid before paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service arrived on-scene.

He was later transported to Southampton General Hospital, where he required immediate surgery - requiring two bags of blood via a blood transfusion – such was the severity of the injuries he had sustained.

Southampton General Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

At a sentencing hearing at Southampton Crown Court, the judge sentenced:

Roman Omari to five years and eight months in prison

Bobby Roy to four years and eight months in prison

Rajveller Landa to four years and 10 months in prison

The 17-year-old boy to three years in prison

DC Storm Metcalfe, who oversaw the investigation, said: "This was a calculated, sustained attack on one individual by a large group of people during a frenzied two-minute ordeal. Yet the groups actions on that day could have resulted in a senseless loss of life; thankfully that was not the case on this occasion.

"Four dangerous people are now behind bars for a lengthy period of time - where they can no longer cause harm in our communities - as a direct consequence of their actions. We hope that this sends out a stark message that carrying a knife or using a knife can potentially cause untold misery.

"We will continue to relentless pursue criminals who cause the highest levels of harm in our local communities. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way will be found and will be stopped.

"This level of violence will not be tolerated in our cities and towns across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight; there is certainly no place in society for this type of behaviour.

"My advice to any young people who currently carry a knife, or considering carrying one, is to ask yourself is it worth the risk? You may think it’s the only way to protect yourself or that it makes you seem untouchable. Sadly, carrying a knife simply increases the likelihood that you, or someone else, will be seriously injured, or worse killed, because there’s no safe place to be stabbed.

"Reducing knife crime remains one of our top force priorities, and we will use all the powers at our disposal, from engagement and education to enforcement, to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a safer place to live and work."

