Police are hunting for a driver who crashed into two cars on the M3 in Hampshire, and then drove down the wrong side of a road.

Police chased a suspected stolen red Jaguar XF driving along the northbound motorway at around 6.40pm on Friday 19 May.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into and caused damage to two other vehicles, a white Toyota and a silver Mercedes. No injuries were reported.

It then continued onto Leigh Road, Bournemouth Road, and The Avenue in Southampton where it drove on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit was stood down by police due to this dangerous driving and the risk to the public.

Police found the Jaguar parked near Sandwell Court in Southampton but the driver had left the scene.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: " We are now appealing for any information about the driver of this car and we would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

"If you have information please call 101 quoting reference 44230198216."

