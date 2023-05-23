A female police officer has been charged with racially aggravated battery following an incident in Oxford.

PC Georgia Williams who is based at Bicester police station is charged in connection with an incident in Walton Street on 17 December 2022.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said she was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident, and has now been suspended by the force.

On Monday (22 May) she was charged with three counts of racially aggravated battery and one count of racially aggravated threatening behaviour intending to cause someone to fear or to provoke violence.

PC Williams has been released on bail to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.

