Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch a video report by ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan live from the AMEX Community Stadium in Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC have secured European football for the first time in the club's history and fans have already started dreaming of where they may go on tour.

The Seagulls will almost definitely be playing in the UEFA Europa League - as long as they avoid getting thrashed in their next two matches.

They would need to lose both matches to Premier League champions Manchester City and fellow-European hopefuls Aston Villa by at least 16 goals in order to miss out on playing in the Europa League next season. Even then, they'd qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

There are still plenty of permutations and outcomes yet to be determined in many of Europe's top football leagues, but some fans, including ITV Meridian, couldn't wait to work out which European giants could be welcomed to the AMEX Community Stadium and where they could be heading on a European Tour.

Here's 10 potential destinations:

AS Monaco - Fontvieille, Monaco

Stade Louis II - Home of AS Monaco. Credit: PA

The seagulls could host AS Monaco in the Europa League next season. Although not in France, it is a member of the French Football Federation and currently competes in Ligue 1. Not known as much for its football prowess as it is for its billionaires' yachts and famous Grand Prix, but the football team are no pushovers.

It was where Arsene Wenger made a name for himself before he became Arsenal manager and has been a feeder club for some of Europe's top footballing talent including Kylian Mbappe, Emmanuel Petit & Thierry Henry.

They play at Stade Louis II, which was the regular host of the UEFA Super Cup for over a decade, where English teams have enjoyed some success. Liverpool beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 to lift the trophy in 2005, in that same season Brighton were relegated from the Championship back to the third tier.

AFC Ajax - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruyff Arena - Home of AFC Ajax. Credit: PA

Brighton fans could welcome the four-times Champions League winners to the South Coast next season. Ajax play in the Eredivisie - the top tier of dutch football. Supporters could be on their bikes or on the famous canals exploring the city of Amsterdam by day, before taking in the birthplace of 'Total Football' at the Johan Cruyff Arena, which holds more than 55,000 supporters.

It would be a return to his former club for Seagulls defender Joel Veltman who joined BHAFC from Ajax in 2020.

Sporting CP - Lisbon, Portugal

A trip to the Portuguese capital and the Estádio José Alvalade could be on the cards for Roberto De Zerbi's men.

It's the club that springboarded Ballon D'or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo to stardom, and is one of the "big three" clubs to never be relegated from Portugal's top division.

Sporting Lisbon have been regulars in the Europa League - participating in the competition 32 times, which is the most of any club.

Rangers - Glasgow, Scotland

Ibrox Stadium - Home of Rangers FC. Credit: PA

One of the shortest trips abroad for BHAFC fans would be the 465-mile trip to Ibrox to take on Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers.

The Gers were runners up in the 2022 Europa League final - losing out to Sevilla.

It would be a return for midfielder Billy Gilmour to where he spent most of his youth career.

Bayer 04 - Leverkusen, Germany

Leverkusen need to avoid defeat in their final game of the campaign to secure Europa League football next season and could welcome Brighton to the Bayer 04 Arena.

Milan, Atalanta, Roma or Juventus - Milan, Bergamo, Rome or Turin, Italy

San Siro Stadium, Milan.

Brighton's potential Italian opponents are a bit more uncertain as Juventus were hit with a 10-point deduction on Monday night, but fans could be heading to one of Serie A's biggest clubs.

The Seagulls could play against seven-time Champions League winners Milan. It would be a return for boss Roberto De Zerbi to where he started his footballing career as a youth player.

It would also be one of Milan's last ever European games at the famous San Siro, as they prepare to move into a new ground.

Union SG - Brussels, Belgium

It's unlikely Brighton would meet the Belgian league runners-up until the knockout rounds - as they would be put into the same pot for the group stage.

If the two sides were to face off - you may find Brighton chairman Tony Bloom in a half-and-half scarf - as he is also majority owner of Union SG.

Other European teams Brighton could face:

Slavia Prague - Prague, Czech Republic

Olympiacos FC - Athens, Greece

ŠK Slovan Bratislava - Bratislava, Slovenia

Ferencvaros - Budapest, Hungary

Qarabağ FK - Baku, Azerbaijan

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...