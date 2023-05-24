A motorcyclist has died in crash involving an HGV on a busy Hampshire A road.

Emergency services were called to the A272 near the village of Langrish at 7:26am on Wednesday (24 May) to reports of a collision between a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Waterlooville, died at the scene.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We would ask that anyone with information to make contact.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation.

"If you witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles just prior to the incident, please call us on 101 with reference 44230204692.

"Alternatively, you can submit information online via https://www.hampshire.police. uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell- us-about-existing-case-report/"

The A272 is expected to remain closed between Langrish and Bordean Lane for a number of hours.

