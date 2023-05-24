'Bully' who locked woman in flat and threw scissors at her is jailed

A 'violent' man from Gravesend in Kent who subjected a woman to repeated and sustained physical, financial and emotional abuse has been jailed.

Gordon Curtis was arrested after concerned neighbours called police on 26 November 2020.

The victim told officers Curtis, 44, had thrown items including a pair of scissors at her.

An investigation revealed he wouldn't allow his victim to be home on her own or allow her to leave her flat without him, locking her in. He also refused to let her have a mobile phone and would smash it if he found her to have one.

Curtis, was jailed for two years and eight months and received a 10 year restraining order at Woolwich Crown Court on 19 May 2023 after pleading guilty to the abuse.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Taylor said: "Curtis is a bully who subjected the victim to repeated and sustained physical, financial and emotional abuse causing her a huge amount of distress, fear and anxiety.

"She has shown tremendous courage in coming forward and helping us secure this important conviction.

"There is a wealth of support for anyone who is suffering this kind of abuse."

