Gurkha veteran receives hero's welcome after Mount Everest climb

Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar has received a hero's welcome as he arrived back at Kathmandu, after becoming the first above knee amputee to climb Mount Everest.

Well-wishers lined the streets to greet Hari, who is from Canterbury, as he arrived from Basecamp by a helicopter, then transported to the Nepalese Capital.

During the event, Hari received a message of congratulations from President Ram Chandra Poudel, before going to meet Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in person.

He was also greeted by his father, who said "I'm really happy" about his son's achievements.

Hari with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Credit: PM Office

The former soldier from Canterbury made history when he reached the world's highest peak on the May 19th.

The 43 year-old lost both his legs in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

On his return to Kathmandu, Hari said: “The support has been unbelievable. Just amazing."

"The whole aim of this expedition was to change perceptions, and the huge amount of support we have had has shown that we are doing just that."

Credit: Shanta Nepali Productions/Jeet Bahadur Tamang

“It’s thanks to an amazing team that we not only summited, but that we all made it back safe. It is as much their achievement as it is mine, and together I hope that we can make the world a better place.”

Hari grew up in the Nepalese mountains before serving 15 years as a Corporal with the Ghurkha Regiment of the British Army.

At the top, he shouted “We did it!”, in recognition of the team effort that made the achievement possible.

Hari will now spend a few days in Kathmandu before flying back to the UK where he will be reunited with the rest of his family.