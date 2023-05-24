Police are hunting for a teenager who exposed himself to a woman in Wallingford in what officers are describing as a 'distressing incident'.

The victim, a woman in her forties, was walking along Ilges Lane, near to Tesco’s at 5.40pm on Tuesday 16 May when a boy shouted to get her attention before removing his trousers and exposing himself to her.

The offender is described as a mixed race boy, aged between 15 and 16 years old with a black afro hairstyle.

Officers say he had a skinny build and was around 5ft 3inches tall and was wearing a red or orange t-shirt with cargo style trousers.

Investigating officer PC Samantha Smith based at Abingdon police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this distressing incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230214594.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...