Police searching for a baby donkey who was stolen from a farm in Hampshire have turned to the public for help to trace a blue car in connection with their investigation.

Two-month-old Moon was taken from Miller's Ark in Hook on Monday 15 May.

Officers say they have received a number of reports from the public of possible sightings and lines of enquiry.

They are now asking for help to trace a blue estate car after a woman reported seeing a baby donkey in the back in Farnham - the same day Moon went missing.A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Our officers are following up all leads we get and we would like to thank those who have taken the time to report these to us.

"We have received one report in particular we would like the public's help to find more information about.

"A woman reported she had been driving with her friend at about 3pm on 15 May on Upper Hale Road in Farnham when she came to a stop at some traffic lights at the junction with A325.

"She said the car in front of her, a blue estate of unknown make and model, had a baby donkey in the back.

"The blue estate turned right at the traffic lights towards Farnham.

"CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area and we would now like the public's help in locating this vehicle and identifying the make and model.

"If you were driving in this area around 3pm on 15 May and have a dash cam on your vehicle, your footage may be of use to our investigation.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44230191581."

More follows.