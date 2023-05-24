"Gordon Ramsay", screams Luba Mushtuk when the Strictly Pro is asked which celebrity she would love to dance with.

Luba, Neil Jones and Carlos Gu are three of 10 professional dancers that have been taking to the stage as part of the 2023 tour.

They spoke to ITV Meridian's Natalie Boare whilst on the Bournemouth leg of the show.

And you can see how passionate they are about what they do. Their enthusiasm is catching.

Neil would love to have former Lioness and Queen of The Jungle, Jill Scott as a partner.

While Carlos says it would be amazing if actor Emma Thompson signed up to the next Strictly Come Dancing. But we'll have to wait a few more months before this year's celebrity line up is announced.

Luba Mushtuk says the tour doesn't feel like a job and that they are like a family Credit: Marc Brenner

All three dancers will be taking part in the 2023 series of the hit television show.

Hampshire's Neil Jones, said: "The team is a massive family. You hear that a lot. but it's not fake, it's real".

The live shows are a chance for the dancers to show off their skills.

Luba says the stage shows feel different to the television show and you really feel the energy from the audience.

"It's a team of people who love what they do and it doesn't even feel like you're going to work," says Luba, who is four-time Italian Dance Championship winner

The tour is a chance for the professionals to show off their skills with some spectacular group dances Credit: Marc Brenner

The dancers spend a lot of time together in rehearsals and on the road.

Neil says Nikita Kuzmin is the loudest on the tour bus.

New dancer Carlos Gu - who was runner up with his partner Molly Rainford in the 2022 Grand Final, says they all understand each other very well.

The sparkling costumes, stunning sets and spectacular dancing is heading to Portsmouth Guildhall on the 26 May and the Brighton Centre on 28 May.

