A cat rescue group based in Hampshire has condemned the 'despicable, low-level excuse of a human' responsible for dumping a two-week-old kitten in a field, who later died.

The Cat Welfare Group, based in Whiteley in Fareham say four kittens were found and taken to their rescue centre to be treated.

But one of the kittens, which they named General, was experiencing repeated episodes and despite being rushed to the vet overnight, she passed away from her medical problems.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the charity said: "My heart is in a million pieces.

"Tonight there is a tiny but oh so powerful new star in the sky.

"All the love and medical care in the World could not save little General, her tiny body just was not able to cope with the enormity of the vasovagal episodes, which became more frequent and more intense overnight.

"As always I hoped for a miracle but at the 10.30am feed she had such a big episode that she could not breathe, so we got her straight to the vet.

"Thank you to everyone at Heathside, from Milly who took my call and was so kind to the truly wonderful Alina, who gently told me what I feared and took great care of her as she fell asleep.

"We usually take such consideration in what we write when we introduce you to new rescues, we very often know more than we say but don’t write because we don’t want to be unprofessional or don’t want to incite arguments and that’s what happened with this family, who were seen to be dumped in a field.

"To the person who chose to dump 4 new lives into a field, where they would have either been eaten or slowly starved to death, you are an unbelievable despicable low-level excuse of a human.

"I tried little soldier, I truly did. You may have only been in this World for 2 weeks, but you will be in my heart forever.

"I am so sorry xx"

