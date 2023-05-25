Actor Paterson Joseph installed as Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Natalie Verney went to meet Paterson Joseph

Paterson Joseph has been installed as Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University.

The Royal Shakespeare Company actor and TV star was inaugurated as ambassador, despite never going to university himself.

The author has also worked extensively in the theatre and last year published his debut novel.

Paterson was presented with the Chancellor’s medal of office in front of a packed audience in the Sir Kenneth Weare Hall.

The new Chancellor said of his role: "My main aim as Chancellor will be to highlight the inclusivity and openness of Oxford Brookes University; I hope to encourage anyone from whatever background with the desire to come and study here to think of Oxford Brookes as an ideal place to discover and realise their full potential."

Professor Alistair Fitt, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University said: "Paterson’s passion for education as a force for good, and his desire to make a positive difference in society, mean that his values and ethos align closely with those of Oxford Brookes. His successful career and determination to succeed in a highly competitive industry, regardless of social background and advantages, make him a powerful advocate, instilling the same ethos in all students, irrespective of background."

Born and raised in London, Paterson trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

He will next appear in the musical feature film, Wonka, alongside Timothée Chalemet.

Previous Chancellors of Oxford Brookes University are Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, Jon Snow, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti CBE, PC, and Dame Katherine Grainger DBE.