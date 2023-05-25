Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were dragged into bushes and assaulted in Chandler's Ford.

The women were walking along Donnington Drive between 6.40pm and 7pm on 23 May when they were assaulted by a man who was hiding in the undergrowth.

Both women, one in their 40s and the other in their 60s, were dragged by a man into the bushes before getting away.

The man was described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 5ft 10in tall, white, average build with short brown hair.

Anyone who knows the person, or witnesses the incident, is being asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230204185.