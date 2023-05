Motorists are being warned of delays to journeys on the M27 this afternoon due to a collision between a car and a lorry.

The incident occured between Junction 4 for the M3 and Junction 3 for Romsey/M271.

Two lanes have been closed on the road and traffic is queuing back towards Junction 5 on the M27 and to Junction 13 on the M3.

Delays of 30 minutes are currently being reported.

