Alex Banda attacked Daniel Upson at a shared accommodation block in Bournemouth. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

A man who punched, kicked and stamped on a man's head in a fatal attack has been jailed for life.

Alex Banda, 28, from Poole, attacked the victim at a shared accommodation block in Bournemouth, Dorset on 16 December 2022 after accusing him of stealing drugs.

Daniel Upson, 47, was found unresponsive by police the following morning at the address in Frances Road.

Following the attack, Banda went into a different room and assaulted another man, in his 40s, by punching him.

Daniel Upson was found unconscious by police the morning after the attack. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

Banda was traced to an address in Wareham, where he was arrested.

Banda, was sentenced on Thursday 25 May 2023 at Winchester Crown Court to life imprisonment for murder and will serve a minimum term of 14 years.

Blood staining found on Banda's trainers, and the sleeve of his jacket, was found to be a match for Mr Upson.

A post mortem examination found the victim had sustained a fractured jaw and numerous injuries to his head.

The pathologist concluded that the cause of Mr Upson's death was the combined effects of his head injuries and drug intoxication.

The crime scene was taped off by police following the attack

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Alex Banda subjected his victim Daniel Upson to a brutal and sustained assault, continuing his attack even after his victim had apparently been knocked unconscious.

"His violent actions had fatal consequences and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Mr Upson.

"While nothing will make up for their tragic loss, thanks to the initial response of officers to identify and locate the defendant, as well as the dedicated work of detectives to compile evidence and build the case against him, we have at least been able to bring Banda to justice for his offending.

"I want to praise the witnesses who gave attended court and gave evidence for their support.

"I would also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service for their assistance in bringing the case against the defendant and securing these convictions."