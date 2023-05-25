Man jailed for violent Woodley bank robbery - but other suspect still at large

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for robbing the Lloyds Bank in Woodley in January of this year.

Shaun Atkins, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with an extended licence period of four years, at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in March.

At around 8.30am on 18 January 2023, Atkins and another offender robbed Lloyds Bank in Crockhamwell Road, manhandling staff in the process.

The other offender made off in a vehicle while Atkins walked out with a large quantity of cash in pounds, Euros and United States dollars.

Officers attended immediately and arrested Atkins at the scene.

The other offender had fled before officers arrived.

Shaun Atkins was jailed for 8 years for the robbery Credit: Thames Valley Police

Three members of staff suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

A 30-year-old woman from Woodley was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery on 18 January. She has been released with no further action.

A 29-year-old woman from Twyford, Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery on 2 February. She was released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Wasim Akram, of the Bracknell & Wokingham Priority Crime Team, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the Lloyds Bank staff and members of public who were on the school run that morning, some of whom are still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“Our immediate response to the robbery by two PCs and the initial good work thereafter are a big part of why Shaun Atkins was detained.

“That work plus our thorough investigation, along with the support of the victims and witnesses, ultimately brought him to justice with a lengthy prison sentence.

“All the victims are still recovering from this ordeal but I hope this sentence will help aid their recovery and offer closure on what was a very difficult experience.

“We have been working hard to find the outstanding offender."

Investigators say that anyone with information who hasn’t already contacted police should get in touch quoting reference number 43230025811.