Fire closes busy street in Reading town centre

Firefighters from at least seven towns in Berkshire and Oxfordshire have been at the scene of a major fire in Friar St in Reading.

Roads were closed after the blaze broke out on the second floor of a building in the town centre.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time. It is not know if anyone has been injured.

Firefighters from across the Thames Valley were at the scene this afternoon. Credit: @skippy_1966

Fire crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood, Theale, Wokingham, Crowthorne and Bracknell were all involved in bringing the flames under control.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We currently remain on the scene at a fire on Friar Street, Reading.

"Please continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency services clear access to the scene and if you are using public transport in the area, please find an alternative route.

"As a precaution, we are advising residents and businesses to keep windows and doors shut if you live/work in the immediate area affected.

"Emergency services are likely to remain on the scene for some time. Thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation."

A firefighter is damping down hotspots at neighbouring buildings close to Friar Street. Credit: @skippy_1966

Fire crews will remain overnight at the scene of the fire.

The road remains closed between Greyfriars Rd and Queen Victoria Street.