A 19-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea during a busy summer’s day at Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium at the seaside resort at 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, West Midlands, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on June 16 to face a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

A force spokesman said: “A man is due to appear in court in connection with the reported rape of a teenage girl at Bournemouth beach.

“Detectives from Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team (MCIT) have been carrying out detailed inquiries into the report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near to the Oceanarium at round 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

“As part of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from the Walsall area in the West Midlands was arrested in connection with the incident.

The pier at Bournemouth beach Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

“He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 16 2023 for an offence of rape and four counts of sexual assault.”

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of MCIT, said: “Dorset Police takes all reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and we ensure victims are fully supported throughout the investigation.

“In this case, extensive and lengthy inquiries, followed by a detailed submission to the Crown Prosecution Service, have led to them authorising charges in this case.

“We have kept the victim and their family closely informed throughout and will continue this support through the court processes.

“This matter is now the subject of court proceedings, and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.

“It is vital that the judicial process is allowed to follow its course and I would like to remind the public that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”

