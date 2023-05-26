A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Bournemouth.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property on Rosemount Road on 12 May, where the body of a woman was discovered.

At an inquest into the death, she has been named as 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson.

Alberto Fioletti, 31, of West Street, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, was taken to hospital for serious injuries he had sustained during the incident.

He was under arrest while being treated and was charged with murder following his release from hospital.

He appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

The arrested man and the victim are known to each other. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A force spokesman said: "Dorset Police received a report at 12.19pm on Friday May 12 2023 from the ambulance service requesting assistance at an address in Rosemount Road.

"Very sadly, a local woman was found dead at the scene. At the opening of the inquest, she was formally identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson.

"Alberto Fioletti, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently taken to hospital.

"He has now been released from hospital and following detailed enquiries by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), has been charged with murder."

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the MCIT, said: "Our thoughts remain with Stephanie's family and we are continuing to provide updates of developments from our investigation to them. We will continue to do all we can to support them.

"We have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge against Alberto Fioletti."

