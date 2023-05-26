Queues are building at the Port of Dover amid warnings it will be the busiest May bank holiday weekend since 2019.

The RAC is predicting there will be 19.2 million separate leisure car trips planned between Friday (26 May) and Bank Holiday Monday (29 May).

It is the highest number since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, Port of Dover Travel said that traffic is currently "processing well" despite a 60-minute wait for cars and coaches.

Traffic monitoring service TomTom highlights short delays on the A20 into Dover.

There is also traffic on the A256 on London Road through Dover high street.

For those travelling via the M25 - congestion is also being reported on both sides of the carriageways.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It’s clear drivers’ desire to get away has been reignited with our figures for this coming weekend suggesting leisure traffic volumes will be close to what we last saw in 2019.

“We’re reminding everyone to ensure their cars are as ready for a getaway as they can be.

“Whether a car’s been serviced lately or not, a quick look at oil and coolant levels, together with checking tyres are in good condition and inflated properly, can go a long way to avoiding an unwelcome stop at the side of the road this weekend.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...