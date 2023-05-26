The family of a teenager, with a "heart as big as a mountain", who died following a crash have paid tribute to him.

Hampshire and IOW Police were called at 10.45pm on Thursday 18 May after reports of a VW Golf crashing into a tree in Romsey.

The driver, George Dillon, 19, from Romsey, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

His family said: "he had a heart as big as a mountain and would do anything for anybody." Credit: Hampshire and IOW Police

In a tribute to him, they said: "Our son and brother, our hero! George brought love and laughter to everyone who had the privilege to have met him. "He had a heart as big as a mountain and would do anything for anybody. George had his own unique style, he loved country music, farming and his biggest loves of all were tractors and his cowboy boots. "George’s studies came to fruition just days ago when he passed his final year studying agriculture engineering with merit and we couldn’t be more proud. He enjoyed living life to the full, he was so incredibly sociable and adored each and every one of his friends. "Our hearts are shattered and we miss him more than words could ever express. We are so immensely grateful for the amazing 19 years and 11 months he gave us. Georgie our beautiful, gentle, loving boy - thank you so much for the amazing most joyful precious time we had with you. All our love xx." Police are asking anyone with information about the collision is asked to call on 101, quoting 44230196768.

