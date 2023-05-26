Motorists are being warned to expect “hectic” traffic during what is expected to be the busiest late May bank holiday weekend on the roads since 2019.

Delays have been reported on key routes across the South, including the M3, M27 and A27 as millions getaway for the long weekend.

The worst traffic over the four days is expected to be today (Friday), when people embarking on bank holiday getaways will compete for road space with commuters.

Transport data company Inrix expects journeys on some stretches of the M25 to take up to three times longer than normal.

M25

Traffic is queuing in multiple locations on Britain's busiest motorway.

Queues have been reported in both directions at Junction 10 for the A3/Guildford due to congestion - with traffic backed up for miles in each direction.

A broken down vehicle near to Junction 10 on the Clockwise carriageway has led to queues of nearly an hour forming.

Tailbacks have been reported on the A3 according to Traffic Monitoring Service, TomTom. Motorists have also been caught in traffic near to Junction 15 for the M4 and Junction 16 for the M40. Congestion is reported on both sides of the carriageway.

M3

Delays of around 10 minutes have been reported on the M3 Northbound between Junction 13 for Eastleigh and Junction 9 for the A34.

A road traffic collision at Junction 13 on the northbound carriageway is causing further delays.

Motorists looking to take other routes, including through Eastleigh, are being warned of 20 minute delays through the town.

Motorists queuing on the M3 near Eastleigh. Credit: National Highways

M27

Due to congestion on the M3 traffic has backed up in both directions on the M27.

Queues of 15 minutes have been reported on the carriageway in both directions near to Junction 4 for the M3.

Motorists getting off at Junction 5 and going through Eastleigh are being warned of 20 minute delays.

A27

Queues have been reported in multiple locations on the A27, with particular pinch points at Arundel and in the Brighton area causing problems for drivers.

10 minute queues have been reported on the Eastbound carriageway at Arundel.

In the Brighton and Hove area multiple stretches of the road are reported to be moving slowly, or stationary - with queues forming.

Commenting earlier this week, Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said: “With near record-breaking travellers expected to be on the road for the bank holiday, drivers should expect long delays, especially in and around major cities, as commuters mix with holiday traffic.

“On average, INRIX predicts travel times could be nearly 30% longer than normal.”