90 minute delays on M25 stretch with multiple vehicles involved in crash

Drivers are being warned to expect 90 minute delays on a stretch of the M25 with multiple vehicles involved in a crash.

The incident happened between Junction 5 (Maidstone, M26, Sevenoaks, Hastings, A21) and Junction 6 (East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Caterham, Godstone).

National Highways traffic officers are in attendance to the collision and it's not yet clear if there have been any injuries.

The authority said, "Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are currently closed on the M25 clockwise carriageway between J5 and J6 due to a multiple vehicle collision which occurred at 11:40.

"Traffic officers are in attendance and recovery is en route."

It's been a difficult day of travel at the start of the half term break.

For people heading towards the Port of Dover there are reports of more than two hours queues.

Meanwhile, at major UK airports arrivals have been enduring hold-ups in passport control following a failure with the electronic passport gates.