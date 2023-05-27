Man dies in English Channel after falling from a yacht

Sussex Police have confirmed a man has died after falling off a yacht which was sailing in the English Channel.

The tragic incident occurred in French waters around 2pm on Friday May 26th.

His identity is unclear but it is believed he was from the Greater Manchester area.

Officers are working with the Coastguard and supporting the man’s family while the circumstances are established.

Sussex Yacht Club have posted a message on its Facebook page describing the death asa 'tragic loss'.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our fellow sailors yesterday.

"Sussex Yacht Club are working with the Police, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Bureau to assist with their enquiries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and supporting our sailors at this difficult time."

The Sussex Yacht Club and Société des Régates de Fécamp had been hosting the 43rd Royal Escape Race, a competitive between Shoreham-by-Sea to the Normandy port of Fécamp.