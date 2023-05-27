The branch of the Co-Op store Credit: ITV Meridian

A Co-Op store had to close for a time on Friday evening because of a police incident.

Officers were called to a branch of the shop at around 6pm after reports of a an assault.

It's believed one person was attacked after two young people were alleged to have been shoplifting.

Local residents reported seeing two police cars outside the premises on Swanscombe High Street, Kent.

A statement from Kent Police said,

"Kent Police was called at 6.01pm on Friday 26 May 2023 to a report of an assault at a business premises in Swancombe High Street where one person was reported to have been assaulted after two young people were alleged to have been seen shoplifting.

"Enquires are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"No arrests have yet been made."

