Nathalie McEntee took this photo of the queues heading towards the port Credit: Nathalie McEntee

People heading to the Port of Dover are being told to expect waiting times of 90 minutes to board cross-Channel ferries.

Although many passengers say they've been crawling at a snails pace for the two hours with little progress.

An IT glitch at Border Control led to delays early morning but that has now been repaired as the passenger terminal braces for a deluge of travellers.

On the M20 and A20 lorries are being held to avoid them clogging up the port at the start of the half term break.

During the Easter holidays, some passengers endured waits of over twelve hours when the port became overwhelmed.

10:20am

The Port of Dover is reporting delays of 90 minutes as it works to clear the queue backlog caused by IT issues.9:20am

Jodie Bellamy is among those stuck in queueing traffic Credit: Jodie Bellamy

One passenger, Jodie Bellamy told ITV News Meridian,

"We’ve probably been waiting nearly 2 hours with only slight movement. Enough time to leave the car and get a coffee!

"A tad frustrating as we had allowed 60 mins more than we needed too.

9:10am

The Port of Dover Tweeted, "As predicted #PortofDover is busy but traffic currently processing well and according to plan. Earlier IT issues at border resolved. Average waiting times for cars and coaches now 90 mins."

8:27am

Stagecoach bus services are being disrupted as a result of the traffic building around the Port of Dover

8:00am

The Port of Dover says waiting times for cars and coaches are now 60mins.

