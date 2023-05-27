Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw spoke to Lilly-Isabella about why she wanted to complete the challenge

Starting out on an epic journey, to help youngsters facing an even tougher challenge, Lilly-Isabella and her mum Hayley cycled an incredible distance.

From their home in Hastings, East Sussex the pair travelled across France all the way to Geneva in Switzerland.

The 523 mile distance it's thought has earned Lilly-Isabella a well-deserved place in the record books for being the youngest British person to cycle so far across Europe.

Lilly-Isabella wanted to take part in the challenge to raise money for charity to support young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Lilly-Isabella is now being recognised with an award

Describing the moment when she reached the end, Lilly-Isabella said, "It felt like heaven, but then it felt like hell at the same time, because I was so sore, I felt like my legs were going to drop off, that I just couldn't wait to go to sleep.

Lilly-Isabella's mother Hayley Beecham said, "There was some really big steep hills that we cycled up. I mean, the last day I didn't get many pictures or videos, we just wanted to get there. It was really tough.

Lilly-Isabella is no stranger to epic challenges having completed triathlons, marathon swims and she's even conquered Mount Snowdon and Ben Nevis.

Along the way, she's raised thousands of pounds for the Azaylia Foundation - a charity that supports children fighting cancer.

"I wouldn't wanna be a charity that can't have their life how they want to live it", added Lilly-Isabella.

While Hayley said, "She's very fortunate that she can help others and while she has this energy she might as well put it to a good cause."

The extraordinary achievements have now earned Lilly-Isabella a place on the shortlist for the Child of Sussex Awards in June.