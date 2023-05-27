World's largest silent disco to take place at Reading and Leeds festival

The world's biggest ever silent disco will take place at this years Reading and Leeds Festivals, organisers have revealed.A silent disco is where music plays only through headphones and not out loud, meaning anyone watching from a far might wonder what you are moving too.Aimed at breaking a record during August's festival weekend, the closing ceremony will be headed up by Sigma. The brit-nominated and multi-platinum drum & bass duo will perform at the same time at Main Stage West in Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue, with some technical wizardry! Experts say they are one of the only UK dance acts to make it big in the world of pop - achieving Gold certification status on their debut studio album Life and a host of platinum accolades with their tracks racking up over 2.7 billion worldwide streams.Other acts performing between August 25th and August 27th include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons.

Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Bicep Live, MK, Loyle Carner and Nothing But Thieves will also be making appearances too.