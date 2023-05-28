Chris Billam-Smith has been crowned the new WBO cruiserweight champion after defeating Lawrence Okolie by majority decision in Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith won it 112-112, 116-107, 115-108, to take the belt in front of his home crowd at the Vitality Stadium.

To get there, Billam-Smith had to pace himself as he weathered an early storm from Okolie, being forced to the ropes several times.

But in the fourth round, Billam-Smith caught Okolie with a huge left-hander, sending the champion to the floor for the first time in his career.

Lawrence Okolie is knocked down by Chris Billam-Smith

That was a big momentum changer, and Okolie was stumbling again in the sixth as he faced warnings for excessive holding.

Okolie tried to get back into it with a more aggressive approach in the eighth but he could not get back on top and was on his knees in the ninth and the 11th as Billam-Smith piled on the pressure.

As the bell went at the end of the 12th, Billam-Smith raised his arms in celebration, certain of the result, and the judges soon confirmed him as the new champion.