Kent firefighters are warning people in the village of Cobham to keep doors and windows closed after a giant haystack caught fire.

6000 tonnes of hay are smouldering in a field off Church Road. Fire crews are on scene and allowing it to burn itself out.

The fire service says it may take two to three days to eradicate the flames, and are warning the fire will continue to give off smoke and ash.

In a social media post they said: "Anyone planning to hang out laundry to dry may want to delay."

