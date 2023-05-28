Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in an Oxford park.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, reported being attacked by a man in South Park at around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 27.

They had been together in the park since about 7.30pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Adrian Thomas said: “We are prioritising the investigation of this distressing attack.

“The park was closed while we conducted an examination of the scene and this has now been completed.

“Thank you to those who wished to use the park for your patience and understanding.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police.