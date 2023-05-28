A man has been left needing plastic surgery after he was knocked over by an e-scooter driven by a teenager who failed to stop at the scene.

The incident happened at a zebra crossing on Honey End Lane in the Tilehurst area of Reading at 8.15pm on Friday, 26 May.

The rider of the e-scooter is described as a boy aged around 15.

The pedestrian, a man in his fifties, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He has since been discharged but will require plastic surgery.

Investigating officer PC Mark Neill, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.“

I would also appeal to the e-scooter rider involved to come forward. There is no doubt they would not know they had been involved in a collision.