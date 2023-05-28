Murder investigation launched in Ryde after man fatally assaulted

Police have launched a murder investigation on the Isle of Wight after a man was pronounced dead while on route to hospital.

Officers were called at 3.17am to a report of a man who had been seriously assaulted in Park Road, Ryde.

Paramedics attended, but sadly a man in his 30s was pronounced dead while being taken to hospital.His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

An investigation into the exact circumstances is underway, but police say it is in its early stages.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident, with those involved known to each other.A 27-year-old man from Sandown, 27-year-old man from Ryde and 24-year-old woman from Shanklin have each been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody at this time.DCI Andrea Douglas, who is overseeing the investigation today, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family today and we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances of what happened last night."You will continue to see officers in and around the area today, as we conduct our enquiries."If you have any concerns or anything which may assist our investigation, then please do not hesitate to speak with them.